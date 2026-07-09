Today is giving us some very good trade possibilities E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! ScottBogatin The date is 7/9/2026 there were some great opportunities to trade this market and not just that, there's a great example of how you could have traded coffee to day and in the recent days in coffee we could have made money handily as a buyer and a seller and I want you to see what that looks like.