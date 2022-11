✅NATGAS BREAKOUT|LONG HENRY HUB NATURAL GAS FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:NG1! ProSignalsFx ✅NATGAS broke the key structure level While trading in an local uptrend Which makes me bullish And I think that after the retest of the broken level is complete A rebound and bullish continuation will follow LONG ✅Like and subscribe to never miss a new idea!✅ .