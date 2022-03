DAX try fill 3nd gap in 14666 DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 break high or touch EMA200 1hour (green line) have powerful buy but with SL under support if you have Sell , 100% put SL on high (break high, can fly up dax to 15000 area keep monitor AC accalator occilator on 30min chart and 4hour chart .