Nyxoah Provides General Corporate Update Nyxoah Provides General Corporate Update Transformational 2021 positions Nyxoah for further clinical, regulatory, and commercial milestones in 2022 Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium – January 10, 2022, 7:00am CET / 1:00am ET – Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels/Nasdaq: NYXH)(“Nyxoah” or the “Company”), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative solutions to treat Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA), today provided a general corporate update.