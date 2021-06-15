dow daily touch ichimoku cloud ,near to crash E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 dow after breack big trend line ,can crash see 32000 technical say dow soon or lat must touch daily EMA200 (big orange line) it need this down currection to fibo 38% for go upper green arrow=buylimit place with sl=100 point if you have buys ,dont buy more,100% put sl in low or put hedge sellstop (if you are in futures marketyou can sellstop in micro dow for hedge) if you have sells,wait for daily Ema200 touch,,,dont hurry ,big inflation comming .