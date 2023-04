BTCUSD PLAN BITCOIN FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME:BTC1! hamidhsh Hello to all small and big traders, today I was checking all the empty spaces of CME when I noticed 3 gaps that have not been filled yet, one is in the area of 34000 to 34800, one is in the area of 21000 to 20000 and the other is in the area of 9500 to 10600.