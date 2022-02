"Hunter's Law" - GOP Reps Introduce New Bill Barring US Gov't From Giving Out Free Crack Pipes Following last week's revelation by the Washington Free Beacon that the Biden Administration had provided free crack pipes and "safe smoking kits" to drug addicts in San Francisco and elsewhere, it appears two Republican lawmakers have proposed a new bill dubbed "Hunter's Act", which aims to prevent the Biden administration from spending taxpayer dollars on crack pipes and other drug paraphernalia.