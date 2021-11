9 LIVE TRADES 7 WINED 2 LOSED E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! HASSOUNI-trading It is up to you to comment these trades just watch the previous videos and comment all of them, as you know the aim of this exchange into this site (tradingviews ) is to share our work and improve our selves, so your opinions will be more usefull for me and for the tradingviews comunity.