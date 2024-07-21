YM Day Trade and Swing Trade (Setup Range Sell Continuation) E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Dow_Jones_Maestro For my Monday gameplan: Downtrend continuation from the Range High to the Range Bottom Pullback Somewhere in the 50% level Take out the low from Friday and the 5 bottom liquidity from last Monday- Tuesday Hit the mid point of the bottom of the range and close the gap from last Monday Daytrade: 50 tick stop 200 tick target 4:1 Not looking for anything massive, just 150-200 ticks.