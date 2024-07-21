TradingView
ГлавнаяБлог
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

TradingView

5 подписчиков

YM Day Trade and Swing Trade (Setup Range Sell Continuation)

YM Day Trade and Swing Trade (Setup Range Sell Continuation)

YM Day Trade and Swing Trade (Setup Range Sell Continuation) E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI:YM1! Dow_Jones_Maestro For my Monday gameplan: Downtrend continuation from the Range High to the Range Bottom Pullback Somewhere in the 50% level Take out the low from Friday and the 5 bottom liquidity from last Monday- Tuesday Hit the mid point of the bottom of the range and close the gap from last Monday Daytrade: 50 tick stop 200 tick target 4:1 Not looking for anything massive, just 150-200 ticks.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх