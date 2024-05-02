China Humiliated Blinken But Blinken Kept Begging Authored by Gordon Chang via The Gatestone Institute, It is not clear whether a Chinese official was at the Beijing airport to bid farewell to Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he ended his three-day visit to China on Friday, but the send-off was in any event low-key and Chinese leader Xi Jinping slighted America's top diplomat at the end of his troubled stay.