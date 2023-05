Mouse-House Mullered, Banks Battered, But Mega-Cap Tech Turbocharged China wasn't pretty overnight, and then domestically, ugly jobless claims and cooler than expected producer price inflation offered some dovish hope (inflation weaker and growth weaker = less need for Fed tightening) but PacWest pissed in the punchbowl by admitting that 10% of their deposits left the building last week following the FRC take-down and the news about them seeking strategic options.