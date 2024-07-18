TradingView
BTC CME Futures update - July 18 2024

BTC CME Futures update - July 18 2024 Bitcoin Futures CME_DL:BTC1! AlgoBotTrading #BTC CME futures chart is also showing that there's gap in 58,790 - 60,845 zone and it's possible that price aims to fill it! so it's important to see price's reaction to this gap: will it support the price or not?! it's worth mentioning that since last summer, almost all 4H gaps were filled in a short time after they were created! So it's high possibility that the gap will be filled this time as well!.

