NQ - Bear or correction? E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! Juliac Despite the horrendous sell-off in the past week and all the negative news (omicron variant, bond tapering fear, persistent inflation ), the fact remains that NQ's uptrend has not been breached and we are still only in "correction" (and not "bear") territory.