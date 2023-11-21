Brobible
ГлавнаяBlog
НовыеЛучшиеОбсуждаемыеКомментарииУчастники сайта
Рубрики
cookingКулинарияfamilyДети и семьяshowШоу-бизнесpoliticsПолитикаhealthЗдоровье
Моя лента
ЧАТЫЧАТЫОпросыОпросыБлогерыБлогерыГлас народаГлас народаПопулярноеПопулярноеОбсуждаемоеОбсуждаемое
Мессенджер МТО компанииО компанииО редакции ГлагоLО редакции ГлагоLНовостиНовостиПартнерамПартнерамРекламодателямРекламодателямОбратная связьОбратная связьПожаловаться на спамПожаловаться на спамСоглашениеСоглашениеРекомендательные технологииРекомендательные технологии

На информационном ресурсе применяются рекомендательные технологии (информационные технологии предоставления информации на основе сбора, систематизации и анализа сведений, относящихся к предпочтениям пользователей сети "Интернет", находящихся на территории Российской Федерации)

Brobible

13 подписчиков

Philadelphia Eagles Hilariously Troll Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift After Win Over Chiefs

Philadelphia Eagles Hilariously Troll Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift After Win Over Chiefs

Philadelphia EaglesEven though Taylor Swift couldn’t make it to Kansas City to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Eagles in a Super Bowl, that didn’t stop the official Eagles social media from launching an incredible troll on the megastar couple following the Eagles’ 21-17 victory over the Chiefs on Monday Night Football.

Вернуться к статье
Комментарии
Показать предыдущие комментарии

Картина дня

наверх