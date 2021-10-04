smi.today

1 633 подписчика

Популярные статьи

Свежие комментарии

  • Влад Владимиров
    Все, что сейчас Россия на внешний рынок продает должно быть, как говорят, в рублевом только лишь сегменте... Тогда то...Европе предложили...
  • игорь поляков
    Так и наши сидеть не будут.Британский минист...
  • Сергей Иовенко
    Ндаааа., лжецов развелось вагон и малая тележка!«Историческая пра...

Nagorno-Karabakh: a year after the war

Nagorno-Karabakh: a year after the war

МОСКВА, 05 октября 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The anniversary of the Second Karabakh War was met in different ways in Azerbaijan and Armenia: Baku is celebrating the victory, Yerevan is talking about the dead and calling for the return of prisoners.

Вернуться к статье
Обсудить

Картина дня

наверх