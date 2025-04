How to Identify Double Top Formation - A Long-Haul Bear? E-mini Dow ($5) Futures CBOT_MINI_DL:YM1! konhow How to identify double top formation? Is the US market still forming this double top formation, or has the pattern already completed, signaling a deeper correction to come? In this discussion, we will focus on the latter question: whether this bear is going to be a long-haul bear.