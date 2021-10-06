Crude Oil Elliott Wave Idea - Update CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: NEXT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:CL2! Joseph_King Update on a oil theory that started back in November 2020: This idea was that a wave 4 completed at $33, however the move up accelerated and it quickly came apparent that the move up from $33 was not wave 5: In March 2021 I took another look with the idea that $33 was the end of wave 2 and the current impulse was indeed wave 3 that could end around the $77 area before a wave 4 correction: https://www.