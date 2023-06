Nasdaq Short Idea For The Coming Days Or Weeks. E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES CME_MINI:NQ1! TheHumanArsenal26 This is my analysis on the Nasdaq, I'm anticipating selling down to any of those two weekly fair value gaps, what will confirm if any of those fair value gaps will hold price and have us see an expansion to the upside is if price breaks structure bullishly to the upside on the 4 hour time frame, for now shorts are ideal for this market condition.