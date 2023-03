Crude oil is approaching the support zone, can the bulls start a MICRO WTI CRUDE OIL FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) NYMEX:MCL1! Crazylambboy Regardless of the trend of the times and the fashion of the society, people can always rely on their noble qualities to transcend the times and society and walk their own correct path Crude oil rebounded strongly on Thursday, but it still failed to escape the pressure of the bears at night.