"Do you think it’s maybe because you refuse to help me clean? Do you think it’s maybe because of the fact that whenever I ask for your help, you tell me, 'Well, you do it better than me,' or 'Maybe later'? Or the fact that at least once a month, you yell at me for not making the food correctly? Do you think it’s due to the fact that you never once woke up at night for the babies and would yell at me when one of them woke you up crying?"View Entire Post ›.