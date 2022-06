Getty Image / Kevin Winter Johnny Knoxville joined ‘Jackass’ co-star Steve-O on Steve-O’s podcast where they swapped stories about their wild adventures over the years Here they laugh through stories of times they almost died (for real) but felt invincible due to those around them Read more STEVE-O articles here There are few stuntmen in the modern era who have come as close to death as Johnny Knoxville and Steve-O while filming Jackass.