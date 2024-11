journal 6 E-mini Nasdaq-100 Futures CME_MINI:NQ1! WinWithMello today November 20 monthly bullish , weekly bullish , daily bullish asian session has priced higher im expecting in London for Buyers to be taken out activating sell stops before we make new high im expecting this i need for bus to be taken possibly touching 4hr fvg then wait for bullish breaker and ride it back to the top if i miss it i will wait for 10-11 am i will only enter when full breaker forms i will not rush like yesterday .