Texas Audit Finds Over 11,000 Potential Non-Citizens Registered To Vote, Other Problems Authored by Darlene McCormick Sanchez via The Epoch Times, Voting irregularities - including potentially thousands of votes cast by non-citizens and the dead - were reported during the first phase of the Texas Secretary of State’s forensic audit of the 2020 general election, but critics deemed it more of a risk-limiting audit at this point.