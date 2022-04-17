ES have some migration left to the downside?? E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! quantumiam 1w- Range broke bullish ( 1BOS) into Range LG Creating (2) buyside UOB's 4HR-(2) Buyers OB's Pushed PA Down into BOS tapping the highs of previous LL Range, and testing Recent OB, creating equal lows in 4hr TOB 4HR in range liquidity top and bottom 1HR quick LG to 1hr TOB Creating Range equal Highs and lows, with Liquidity sitting on both sides, 4375 has 1hr UOB Current Price 4389 1HR is below 4hr Bullish CHoCH on 1hr chart if it breaks 4440 and LG , look for down move to 4365.