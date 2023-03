3/05 ES Roadmap E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:ES1! steven176011 Weekly Recap: We spent the first half of the week continuing our slide into a key weekly and monthly support cluster between 3950 and 3980 before faking a breakdown under 2/24's lows before smashing through the previous week's highs.