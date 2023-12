12/13 Trading Plan - Wednesday Recap and Day Ahead E-MINI S&P 500 FUTURES CME_MINI:ES1! spytradingpro Market Sentiment: Neutral to Bullish The Markets Overnight Asia: Mixed, China down a lot Europe: Up a bit US Index Futures: Up a bit Crude Oil: Up a bit Dollar: Down slightly Yields: Down Crypto: Down Major Global Catalysts COP28 deal calls for the tripling of renewable energy capacity by 2030 and the eventual phase-out of fossil fuels.