Pat McAfee Show / Twitter The Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Indianapolis Colts (in Jax) on Sunday and eliminated the Colts from NFL Playoffs contention Former Colts punter Pat McAfee was fuming over the Colts’ implosion and Jaguars fans relentlessly trolled him after the Jags win Read more articles on BroBible right here The Jacksonville Jaguars had their best game on the season in Week 18 and it wasn’t even close.