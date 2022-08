DOW 4hour : sell under red arrow after pinbar comes E-MINI DOW ($5) FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT_MINI:YM1! ramin_trader2006 as predict before ,dow reach 33800 area (can touch 34000) under 33800 we have powerful trendline , so after pinbar comes on 1hour,4hour or daily chart we can sell with SL= pinbar high if you have old sell (why dont put SL on high ? here no SL=margincall and loss) near 33130 you must close all or hedge good luck , if dow break trendline can fly up to 35200 (i belive dow going to back to top .