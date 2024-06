China Premier Snubs German Vice Chancellor, As Beijing Agrees To Talk With Europe Over EV Tariffs After several weeks of escalating tit-for-tat trade war salvos between China and Europe, threatening to scuttle billions in auto trade between the two blocs, over the weekend China agreed to enter talks with the EU over its decision to impose higher tariffs on imports of Chinese electric vehicles during a visit to Beijing by Germany’s vice-chancellor, which was aimed at soothing tensions.