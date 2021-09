Erdogan Defiantly Says "Of Course" Turkey Will Buy More Russian S-400 Missile Defenses In a rare CBS interview which aired Sunday on "Face the Nation", Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced his intent to purchase another round of Russian S-400 air defense systems, after under the prior Trump administration Turkey's reception of S-400s triggered deteriorated relations with Washington and a years-long diplomatic standoff which saw US threaten sanctions on its NATO ally.