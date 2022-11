NASDAQ 4hour : fibo61 12500 is upper target E-MINI NASDAQ-100 FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:NQ1! ramin_trader2006 if you have sell 100% close and pick buy dont forget end of year +rally can start personaly i belive nasdaq will go to 15000 area in long term so advice 90% looking for buy and be careful from sell and put SL goodluck .