Failing Forward: Recalled San Francisco DA Lands At Berkeley Law, While Lori Lightfoot Brings 'Big D*ck' To Harvard After failing so hard as San Francisco district attorney that a Democrat-led coalition of residents led a recall effort, Chesa Boudin, the soft-on-crime former 'Soros DA' has landed on his feet at UC Berkeley, where he'll lead the college's new Criminal Law & Justice Center.