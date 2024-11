ES_F Daily LONGER Term Outlook E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! HollowMn This is a Daily chart I have been tracking for some time using HTF Balance Ranges and Structure, it may or not play out and if it does then I would think this back fill/correction can take a long time to play out, I would say over a year+ so this is not for day trading or short term swing trading but it is something to possibly keep in mind and help track our movement with IF THEN statements and potential targets lower.