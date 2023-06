Dollar Dives As Yellen Questions Reserve Currency; Bonds & Bullion Battered After Mixed CPI Something for every narrative in this morning's CPI: Headline CPI tumbled (yay, Fed is done forever!); Goods inflation rebounding (Fed can pause as Services prices slow); Core CPI warmer than expected and still sticky high (Fed can't stop, but maybe a skip!); SuperCore accelerating (Fed should keep hiking!).