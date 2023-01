Group Now Targeting Twitter For 'Climate Misinformation' Linked To Fusion GPS, Disinfo Campaign A nonprofit organization headed by an FBI analyst-turned-Democrat operative & vociferous Russiagater, Daniel Jones, has funded both Fusion GPS - the firm that laundered Hillary Clinton's funding of the infamous 'Steele Dossier' - and a study which found an increase in "climate change misinformation" on Twitter since Elon Musk bought the company.