S&P zigzag auto horizon lines E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! responsibletrad8r the zigzag auto horizon lines indicator is a great tool but to make it even better (precise) you could should use only the nearest support/resistance level clear 3 times up move on S&P and clear 2 times down moves dont worry if you miss the entry on first touch, there will often be another rejection.