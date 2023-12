Nifty BankNifty FinNifty MidcapNifty Levels for 18 Dec 2023 MIDCPNIFTY FUTURES NSE:MIDCPNIFTY1! sugatmankar I am sharing crucial NIFTY BANKNIFTY FINNIFTY1! MIDCPNIFTY1! levels that serve as significant support and resistance points for intraday trading.