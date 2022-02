The Ultimate Mashup Of The MSM Lab Leak 'Conspiracy' Shaming Authored by Matt Taibbi and Matt Orfalea via TK News, After Covid-19 hit America’s shores, a question naturally arose: how did this happen? Most of us assumed the mystery would soon be unraveled, that the society of epidemiological detectives who found everything from the rat that transmitted Lassa Fever to the leak that caused viral outbreaks in Marburg and Frankfurt would nail down the origin of the pandemic.