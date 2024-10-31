Secret Service Brass Interfered In IG Assassination Probe Authored by Susan Crabtree via RealClearPolitics, Secret Service leaders meddled in an independent government investigation of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump and are still not following many basic agency security protocols for presidential candidates, presidents, and vice presidents in the final days before the election, according to emails reviewed by RealClearPolitics and several sources in the Secret Service community.