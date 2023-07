After Long Silence On 'Long Vax', Science Magazine Links Autoimmune Disorders To COVID Shots Authored by Brenda Baletti of The Defender via The Epoch Times, Mainstream publications and regulatory agencies have buckled to public pressure to admit the COVID-19 vaccine can cause injuries such as myocarditis and pericarditis—but until recently, they’ve published little or nothing about the substantial number of people suffering from autoimmune disease after vaccination.