Severe Geomagnetic Storm To Hit Earth As Hurricane Batters Florida NOAA's Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) warned Wednseday that a super fast Earth-facing coronal mass ejection (CME) erupted from the sun at a speed of 1200 to 1300 km/s and would spark a severe (G4) geomagnetic storm on Thursday, potentially disrupting critical assets on the grid that are crucial for powering modern society.