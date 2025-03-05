Texas Needs Equivalent Of 30 Nuclear Reactors By 2030 To Meet Data Center Power Demand The AI infrastructure trade (aka the Power-Up America basket which we recommended one year ago before it soared into the stratosphere), had taken a back seat in recent weeks, with some marquee names such as a Vertiv, Contellation, Oklo and others, tumbling from record highs amid growing speculation that China's DeepSeek - and other cheap LLM alternatives - will lead to far lower capex demands than what is currently projected.