S&P Futures monthly chart review E-mini S&P 500 Futures CME_MINI:ES1! AlSmith22 H2 forming now should get triggered above 5777 Likely find resistance around 6000 and then an attept to go down More likely sellers above and another leg sideways to down The May bar right now is a bull bar, and likely to trigger the H1 but the last bar is a terrible buy signal.