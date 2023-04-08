HIGHER INTEREST RATES SOON : KEY INTERMARKET ANALYSIS U.S. TREASURY BOND FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CBOT:ZB1! merrimen It is not so well known that the Bond Market are the real secret to understanding the markets, they are like the glitch, the secret code to the markets Bond market which acts as a leading indicator to the Interest rates are heavily bearish Price action interprets that the gap above the accumulation phase still needs to be filled in, this would also cause a crack in correlation between CBOT:ZB1! , CBOT:ZN1! and CBOT:ZF1! .