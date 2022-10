The Worst September, Q3 And YTD Of Your Career? As DB's Jim Reid writes in the preamble to his first Chart of the Day for October, he was thinking over the weekend that "there is so much negativity around at the moment that it will be good to do a “positive news” week very soon and only focus on things that are looking favorable for markets or economies" and as such he welcomes all reader feedback as, he admits, "it may take some digging to get a week’s worth.