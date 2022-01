E-mini russell 2000 buying opportunity E-MINI RUSSELL 2000 INDEX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) CME_MINI:RTY1! Barrington603 RTY in an uptrend it will be a good idea to wait for a low price at a known level of U-turn on the trend line wants or if we get a counter trendline break we can execute our buy trade towards price point 2320.