Dax daily = still upper gap is open DAX FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) EUREX:FDAX1! ramin_trader2006 put sellstop in low (buystop on friday high) is good idea but low size (SL= last high/low) , if low break dax can crash to 12000 area AC indicator on 4hour going to red,sell if low not break , looking for buy is good idea but with SL in low if you have old buy put hedge sellstop in low (5-6 point under low) note = try hold your buy until 14000(fibo 61%)even above ,dont close buy soon ,give it 10 day wait , DAX low buy and +up trend .