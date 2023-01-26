Intel Craters After Shockingly Bad Earnings, Catastrophic Guidance Just when you thoughts that - even purely on a statistical basis - Intel was overdue for an earnings beat after no less than 9 consecutive earnings disasters in the past 10, moments ago the company managed to do the seemingly impossible and sent its stock plunging yet again after reporting not just big misses for Q4 but worse, guiding catastrophically for Q1 as the company was slammed by sinking demand from PC customers and crushed by competition in the lucrative market for server hardware.