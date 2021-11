МОСКВА, 09 ноября 2021, Институт РУССТРАТ. The urgent reshuffle in the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine - when the head of the military department Andrey Taran resigned on November 2, and on November 4 the Verkhovna Rada approved his successor Aleksey Reznikov, who previously held the post of minister for the reintegration of "temporarily occupied" territories - raises many questions.