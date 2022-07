✅COFFEE LONG FROM SUPPORT COFFEE C® FUTURES (CONTINUOUS: CURRENT CONTRACT IN FRONT) ICEUS:KC1! ProSignalsFx ✅COFFEE is about to retest a key structure level Which implies a high likelihood of a move up As some market participants will be taking profit from short positions While others will find this price level to be good for buying So as usual we will have a chance to ride the wave of a bullish correction LONG ✅Like and subscribe to never miss a new idea!✅ .